City of Buffalo will fund $50,000 feasibility study for riverwalk project

The proposed trail, between the Michigan and Ohio street lift bridges, would make it easier for bicyclists and walkers to get from Canalside to the Outer Harbor.

"It will bring people from all across the City of Buffalo through downtown, to the Inner Harbor to the Outer Harbor," Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon said. "And also, people with all abilities, whether they want to run walk bike, people with physical or even economic hardships, they'll be able to get out to our Outer Harbor and visit our greatest asset."