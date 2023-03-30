Canisters at chemical building explode in Town of Newfane

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said "crews will remain on scene until the situation is fully resolved," adding that there's no immediate danger to the public.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — Canisters used to store Organic Peroxide exploded in a Town of Newfane building Thursday afternoon.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said late Thursday night that "crews will remain on scene until the situation is fully resolved," adding that there was no immediate danger to the public.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a possible fire around 3:15 p.m. at Nouryon Chemical Inc., located at 2153 Lockport Olcott Road.

Sheriff's office officials said a drone was used at the scene to help fire crews work safely in and around the building.

"Fire company personnel and the Niagara County HazMat Team were able to stop the uncontrolled chemical reaction and develop a plan to safely resolve the situation," the sheriff's office said.

According to Olcott Volunteer Fire Company assistant fire chief Stephen Miller, the Niagara County HazMat team, the New York State Department of Environmental and Conservation, and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to help with any possible leaks or runoff.

Newfane town supervisor John Syracuse said the facility has had several incidents over years and has some concerns, but added that the investigation is still very early.

"Obviously the state is involved, the county is involved in the reports, and it will be investigated, and we'll see what that comes out," Syracuse said.

In addition to the state and federal resources, at least six other volunteer departments responded to the scene.

There's no official estimate yet on damages to the building or its contents.