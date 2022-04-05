Year-long effort to clean up city neighborhoods now underway

Mayor Brown says the goal is to clean up all neighborhoods in order to strengthen the entire city. There are 34 planned clean sweeps this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every year, the City of Buffalo hosts several clean sweeps to help spruce up the city's neighborhoods.

Mayor Byron Brown, along with other city officials, on Wednesday announced the beginning of the year-long effort. He said even though it was a little rainy during the event, it doesn't stop the clean sweep.

Mayor Brown says their goal is to clean up all neighborhoods in order to strengthen the entire city.

"We believe that this year we are going to have one of the best clean sweep seasons ever, and this will have a profound impact on the neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo," Brown said.

Mayor Brown said the city has 34 clean sweeps planned this year.