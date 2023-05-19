Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to receive federal help for Lake Erie

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins announced $480,000 will go to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. It will be used to keep and protect Lake Erie's shoreline and water quality.

It will be used for programs and efforts to keep and protect Lake Erie's shoreline and water quality.

"The Great Lakes provide drinking water for more than 40 million people in this country, and they are a destination for boating, fishing, swimming, living, and recreation and tourism. The lakes are a vital part of our community our environment and our way of life," Higgins said.