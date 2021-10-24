Beavers wreak havoc on New York town's water supply

Beavers are impeding the flow of water into the small reservoir that Mechanicville depends on. Officials say the dams usually must be removed by hand.

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — A family of beavers has been building dams near a Hudson Valley town, impeding the flow of water into the small reservoir that Mechanicville depends on.

The beavers can build a dam in as little as two nights that can slow water flow and create algae in the reservoir.

Officials tell the Albany Times-Union the dams usually must be removed by hand since work crews can’t bring heavy equipment into the forest without building a road.

The beaver has been the official state mammal since the 1970s. It is a protected species and is celebrated for its positive effect in creating wetland habitats.