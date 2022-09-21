Buffalo NASA engineer visits to talk about James Webb space telescope

Audience members at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center got to learn a little bit more about this historic piece of equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A NASA engineer from Buffalo was in town to talk about the James Webb space telescope and what it was like to be part of that team.

You have likely seen the incredible pictures the telescope has captured

and Tuesday, an audience at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center got to learn a little bit more about this historic piece of equipment.

The telescope was launched last December.

Since then, NASA has taken some of the clearest pictures of some of the furthest spots ever seen in space.

Bonita Seaton has been working at NASA for 35 years and has been on the Webb telescope team for 15 years.

Seaton originally from the Black Rock area of Buffalo. She graduated from Riverside High School and loves coming back home.

"I really enjoy coming back to Buffalo and talking. I've also come here and spoken at the Tech Savvy conference when it was here for middle and high school girls," Seaton said.

"Just meeting with those girls and encouraging them you know, as a woman myself and just following careers in STEM is just a wonderful thing. So it means a lot to me to be able to come back and do this."

Seaton actually first studied nursing at University of Buffalo before making the switch to computer science.