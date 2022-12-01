Greenlight Networks bringing high fiber broadband services to Cheektowaga

The network said by the end of 2022, its high-speed Internet service is expected to be available to nearly 10,000 homes in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Greenlight Networks announced Wednesday that it is bringing its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to Cheektowaga with service available starting this spring.

The network said by the end of 2022, its high-speed Internet service is expected to be available to nearly 10,000 homes in Cheektowaga. The company is investing more than $1 million in the infrastructure of the network for the town, creating jobs and work for local contractors in the process.

Greenlight is partnering with South Line Fire District No.10 in Cheektowaga to host its network equipment in exchange for complimentary high-speed fiber broadband service at Station #1 on French Road and its training facility on Boxwood.

Construction of Greenlight’s network is currently underway in the neighborhoods surrounding the fire department. Residents in these areas are now able to place pre-orders for high-speed Internet service which is expected to be available in the coming months.

“It has become clear that the internet is not just a quality-of-life issue, but a fast, reliable connection for every family is necessary for learning and working,” said Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski. “Greenlight’s high-speed fiber represents a major investment in our community. We welcome Greenlight Networks and appreciate the benefits they are bringing to our residents.”

Greenlight currently provides service in the Upper and Lower West Side neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo with construction underway in the Elmwood Village, Elmwood, and Forest neighborhoods. The Town of Cheektowaga marks its first expansion in the Buffalo/Niagara region beyond the city.

Cheektowaga Town Council Member Brian Pilarski has been working with Greenlight to bring its service to the Town.

“For years we’ve watched as fiber providers have bypassed Cheektowaga. Having a new fiber optic internet provider come to Cheektowaga and offer higher speeds and lower costs is exactly what our residents need,” said Pilarksi. “The value and the competition Greenlight brings is a significant benefit for consumers.”

Greenlight’s fiber-optic network will deliver data speeds as high as 2 Gbps, with a base speed of 500 Mbps upload and download for $50 a month.

Cheektowaga residents can visit Greenlight’s Buffalo Region Neighborhood Status Page to learn more about Greenlight’s progress in their neighborhood, sign-up, and receive construction updates.