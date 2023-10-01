Governor emphasizes cybersecurity safety

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reissued the proclamation makes October Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

It is the 20th annual Cyber Security Awareness Month and Gov. Hochul reminds the community about the key factors of cybersecurity is one of her goals this month.

"We are shining a bright light on the need for our citizens and businesses to be vigilant in the face of cyber threats that have become more numerous and more sophisticated," Governor Hochul said.

The four key behaviors Cybersecurity Awareness Month will focus on this year are:

Enabling multi-factor authentication;

Using strong passphrases;

Updating software; and,

Recognizing and reporting phishing.

Small businesses may not be as protected by cybersecurity as other organizations but there are some helpful practices that every one can and should be part of according to New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner, Jackie Bray.

"Take simple steps to keep yourself and your information safe. Remember to think before you click, use strong passphrases, keep your antivirus software current, and enable multi-factor authentication,” Bray said.