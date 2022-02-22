Gov. Hochul announces investment to build the state's cybersecurity infrastructure

The New York JSOC will serve as a first-of-its-kind hub for data sharing and cyber coordination across New York State.

NEW YORK — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a Joint Security Operations Center in Brooklyn.

The newly formed center will now serve as a cybersecurity force across the state.

The governor said it's the first-of-its-kind hub for data sharing and cyber coordination between cities across New York. She also said that our state's leadership in finance, transportation, and healthcare makes it a target.

The JSOC will help protect against cyberattacks that could have the potential to disrupt critical infrastructure.

"And we all know that cybercriminals are relentless. They are motivated, whether they're state actors, whether they're rogue individuals, they are trying to disrupt our operations, their intent is truly malicious. And that's why we want to take serious steps here today to disrupt they're trying to disrupt our systems, and sometimes even extort us for money," said Hochul.

The new center is building off the governor's proposal in this year's budget which includes more than $60 million for cyber security, which is doubling the previous investment.