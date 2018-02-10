BUFFALO, NY — Erie County officials say new technology will help make sure you're not getting ripped off at the gas pump by scammers with skimmers.

County leaders spoke about the use of those skimming devices at gas stations on Monday. The devices look like credit card readers, but actually give thieves access to your information.

Now, the county has a new device that detects those skimmers without having to open each individual pump.

"Us being able to get to them quicker, they're not sitting in the cabinet that long," Greg Reusch with the Erie County Weights and Measures Department said. "As opposed to them sitting out there week after week and getting data after data, with us scanning them we should be able to get them stopped quicker."

A Florida man admitted to setting up five of those skimmers over the summer at local stations and faces sentencing this month.

