Domestic abuse groups warn of the potential risks of Wednesday's FEMA alert

The loud-sounding alert could be a risk for survivors of domestic abuse who live with an abuser and who have a hidden cell phone.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will test its emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon, sending a test alert to all cell phones that are turned on and within range of a cell tower.

Domestic Violence Resource Centers say this alert could be detrimental to some people's safety. The alert, which will make a loud noise, could be a risk for survivors of domestic abuse who live with an abuser and who have a hidden cell phone.

"We know that survivors may choose to have a hidden device as, really, a lifeline," Emily Gormley, Caring Unlimited's director of development and community engagement, said.

While some people may have changed settings in their phone to turn off other alerts, Wednesday's national test cannot be disabled or turned off.

"If someone is hiding a cell phone, and the person who's perpetrating abuse against them doesn't know about it, that's very risky," Rebecca Hobbs, the co-executive director of Through These Doors, said.

The easiest way to ensure the alert will not sound is by simply turning off your cell phone.

Gormley said she hopes survivors are aware, so "this doesn't become something that either sets back a safety plan that's in motion or increases their risk."

If you or someone you love is in a violent relationship, the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence has a 24-hour helpline. The number is 866-834-HELP.

Click here for more information from the National Network to End Domestic Violence about Wednesday's alert.