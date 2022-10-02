City of Buffalo announces partnership with cyber company to help with ransomware attacks

According to a news release, the company will help to further protect the City of Buffalo from ransomware attacks and digital viruses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced a new partnership between the City of Buffalo and a leading cybersecurity platform, CrowdStrike.

According to the news release, the company will help to further protect the City of Buffalo from ransomware attacks and digital viruses that can weaken our IT systems.

This rollout is a part of a shared services program created by Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, and the New York State Division of Homeland Security, the news release stated.

Emergency Services is giving $30 million toward assisting municipalities across the state with cyber security technology and Buffalo will be the first to benefit from the new Joint Security Operations Center.

“In this digitized world, we have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our residents, and the partners we interact with, from viruses and ransomware. The Joint Security Operations Center has selected an industry-leading cyber security platform to deploy in municipalities across the State. Buffalo is proud to be the first municipality to implement CrowdStrike, continuing my Administration’s longstanding commitment to making Buffalo as efficient and as safe as possible,” said Mayor Brown.

The Joint Security Operations Center was launched in February of this year to serve as the center for local, state, and federal cyber security efforts.

According to the release, this partnership will allow for comprehensive data collection, critical information sharing, and collaborative response efforts against cyber-attacks.

The City of Buffalo will realize a savings of $75,000 per year with the implantation of an upgrade to CrowdStrike from the current cyber security software.