Donethe Cyprien and Sara Dingmann TikTok links in bio

Looking for something we shared out on TikTok? Check the links below!
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hi there! We are Donethe and Sara. We are the producers of the WGRZ TikTok and now we are taking over the account to make it our own. You'll still see a lot of the same content as before, but look for more videos from our perspective. 

Below is a list of links to the full stories and videos of news we have featured on our TikTok page. We'll organize them by date so you know where to look for stories and we'll throw in a few that you might find interesting.

Aug. 30

USA Mullet Championships hosts qualifying event at Buffalo Wing Fest

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

Aug. 25

Ian Somerhalder talks with Melissa Holmes about his new bourbon while in Western New York

Aug. 24

Back 2 School: WNY pediatric sleep specialist offers tips for better sleep

Aug. 19

Nelly or Kelly game show on Most Buffalo

Aug. 18

6-year-old WNY native seeks Bills Mafia's support in USA Kids Mullet Competition

Aug. 17

NFTA service to Buffalo Bills game a hit with fans

NFTA bus routes to Bills games in the works

Aug. 16

'The Vampire Diaries' star coming to WNY this week

Aug. 15

Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown

Aug. 10

Andy Paden's first EC Fair

Aug. 5

Out 2 Eat: New spots to grab coffee, cocktails and ice cream in Buffalo

Aug. 3

Black Business Month runs through August 27

