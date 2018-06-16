LEWISTON, NY - Sixth time is a charm for 23-year old Zoe-Beth Brake.

She's competed in every Women's Porter Cup and this year, finally won the whole thing. She shot a 5-under 67 in the final round and ended the day with five birdies. Brake shot an 8-under 208 for the tournament.

"I don't even have words, I'm just so happy and not even for myself but for the people here. They've always been so supportive of me and everything. It's just an amazing tournament and an amazing tournament to win," Brake said.

Before this year, the best she ever finished at the Porter Cup was fifth place in 2016. And Brake's journey to this point it fascinating.

She was born and raised in New Zealand but before coming to the United States, she spent two and a half years in the New Zealand Navy six months after high school.

Brake then came to America to play college golf at Ohio State where she was an art major. She still lives and works outside of Columbus.

She is now the first returning player to win the Women's Porter Cup.

