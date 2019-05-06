LEWISTON, N.Y. — Zoe-Beth Brake is the first defending champion of the Women's Porter Cup to return for a shot at back-to-back titles.

"It's fun to come back. It's kind of nice to not have that pressure to try and win the tournament finally so I'm just going to have fun this week. I wouldn't say I'm looking to get anything out of it, just to come here and have fun and enjoy being back. Yeah, that's really all I can ask for," Zoe-Beth Brake said after a rainy opening round on Wednesday.

She's also just one of two players to compete in all seven tournaments. So what keeps her coming back?

"Definitely the people and the way it's run. My host family the Armstrong's, they're amazing people, Brian Oakley, the golf shop staff, everyone, it's just a good vibe here," Brake explained.

Brake shot a 2-over 74 in the first round.

Mary Parsons from Delta, British Columbia sits atop the leaderboard at 3-under 69.

Victoria Parker from Lewiston and Chelsea Dantonio from East Aurora lead the local players at 4-over 76.