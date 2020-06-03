NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record and capped the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Zibanejad is the second player in NHL history to score his fifth goal in OT and joined Detroit's Sergei Fedorov, who accomplished the feat in 1996 also against Washington. The Rangers center is also the first player with five goals in a game since Winnipeg's Patrik Laine did it in an 8-4 win over St. Louis on Nov. 24, 2018.

Alex Ovechkin had two goals, including the tying score with 43 second remaining to force overtime.

