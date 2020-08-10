x
Rays homer their way to win over Yankees

Tampa Bay won 8-4 and leads the ALDS 2-1.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Michael Perez hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years. The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Division Series. Game 4 is Thursday night at Petco Park, which has yielded 16 home runs in three games - nine by Tampa Bay. New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to become the first player with a homer in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason.