Yankees rally to top Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers in a much-needed 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Frazier's hit scored pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games. Chris Gittens homered for his first major league hit, Gary Sánchez socked a leadoff homer in the second and Brett Gardner added a leadoff shot in the seventh that brought the Yankees to 5-4. Bo Bichette homered and had a two-run single for the Blue Jays. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save.