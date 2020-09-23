Yankees roll over Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gerrit Cole limited Toronto to five hits over seven innings in his final preparation for the playoffs, and Aaron Hicks drove in three runs in a 12-1 rout over the Blue Jays. Cole struck out seven and walked none, inducing 11 ground-ball outs and 14 swings and misses. Cole finished his first season with the Yankees 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract as a free agent with the team he rooted for growing up. He allowed three earned runs in his last 27 innings.