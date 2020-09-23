BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gerrit Cole limited Toronto to five hits over seven innings in his final preparation for the playoffs, and Aaron Hicks drove in three runs in a 12-1 rout over the Blue Jays. Cole struck out seven and walked none, inducing 11 ground-ball outs and 14 swings and misses. Cole finished his first season with the Yankees 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract as a free agent with the team he rooted for growing up. He allowed three earned runs in his last 27 innings.
Yankees roll over Jays
New York pulled away to beat Toronto 12-1 Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.