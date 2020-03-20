NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The official announcement from Niagara Falls Country Club released Friday:

The 8th annual Women’s Porter Cup Golf tournament originally scheduled for June 3rd-5th at Niagara Falls country Club has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In announcing the decision tournament chairman Brian Oakley said “The committee thought about postponing it until later in the summer but with college coming up it just wasn’t feasible to do so. It’s extremely disappointing that we can’t go on with this event for these outstanding young ladies but we look forward to next year’s Women’s porter Cup.”

Anyone that has already registered and paid their entry fee can go back to the registration page at nfcc-2020womensportercup.golfgenius.com and request their refund.