LEWISTON - The first round of the 6th Women's Porter Cup is in the books at Niagara Falls Country Club.

An international field of some of the top women's amateur players dodged some early rain in Lewiston.

Grace St. Germain of Ottawa fired a 3-under 69 to take a one shot lead after the opening round. Chelsea Dantonio of East Aurora was the top Western New Yorker at 4-over after the first round.

Check the complete leaderboard here.

Rounds two and three of the event are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

© 2018 WGRZ