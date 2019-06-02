BUFFALO, N.Y. — High school student-athletes all across Western New York signed their national letters of intent to continue their sport at the next level.

At Canisius high school, ten student-athletes signed their letters this morning, including Tristian Vandenberg who will play football at Ohio University. And producing successful kickers is becoming a trend for Canisius football.

Vandenberg is now the third Canisius kicker in the last four years to go Division I joining Blake Haubeil who plays for Ohio State and Michael Tarbutt who plays for UConn.

"I've been waiting for this day for four years. I've seen every other Canisius kid sign and seen Blake sign to Ohio State a couple years ago, I look up to him so I'm just really happy to sign today," Vandenberg said.

Vandenberg also said the plan is to redshirt his freshman year after playing four games. Academically, he wants to major and pursue something in the field of sports medicine.

Here is the rest of the signings from Canisius:

• Derek Bartlo, soccer, Daemen College

• James Desiderio, football, John Carroll University

• Saferino Dour, volleyball, Daemen College

• Thomas Feeney, crew, Colgate University

• Vincent Fiorella, lacrosse, John Carroll University

• Joseph Jamison, football, Duquesne University

• Daniel Newton, lacrosse, Manhattan College

• Joel Nicholas, football, Williams College

• Henry Popko, lacrosse, Colby College

It was a big group at Orchard Park high school as well. Twelve Quakers signed their letters this afternoon. Half of the group is staying close to home going to Buff State, Canisius, Daemen, Hilbert, Niagara and St. Bonaventure.

Here is the full list from Orchard Park:

• Trevor Hoch, swimming, University at Rochester

• Kasey Hollins, soccer, St. Bonaventure University

• Madigan Humiston, tennis, Niagara University

• Joshua McTigue, baseball, Hilbert College

• Adam Riter, baseball, St. John Fisher College

• Joseph Roward, baseball, LaRoche College

• Isabel Sapio, swimming, Canisius College

• Lillian Sullivan, tennis, St. Lawrence University

• Alex Westcott, football, American International College

• Philip Vance, tennis, Daemen College

• Victoria Cottrell, ice hockey, Buffalo State College

• Abigail Lillis, ice hockey, Utica College

Congratulations to all who signed their letters of intent! If you have any pictures or videos from your signing day that we could not make, feel free to send them to us on twitter @wgrz or Facebook and we'll add them to the story!