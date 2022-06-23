x
WNY Olympian Jenn Suhr announces retirement

The 2012 gold medalist in pole vault originally from Fredonia has announced her retirement after a 17-year career.
Credit: AP
In this photo taken, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, pole vaulter Jenn Suhr poses for a photo at her training facility in Churchville, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jenn Suhr's retirement was expected, but that somehow didn't lessen the significance when she announced it on social media.

Suhr, who is originally from Fredonia, won silver in women's pole vault at the 2008 games in Beijing, then followed that with gold in London four years later. 

Beyond her Olympic success, Suhr set numerous American (12) and international records. She's a 17-time national champion and holds the world indoor record at 16 feet, 5.5 inches.

Due to an illness, Suhr was not at her best in attempting to defend her gold medal during the 2016 games in Rio. 

Still she says he walks away with a great sense of satisfaction. 

"I say goodbye, not with a heavy heart, but with an enthusiasm that fills my heart and soul. This small town girl is ready for some small town living," Suhr said.

Suhr, now 40 years old, ends a career that spanned close to 17 years.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jule 11, 2014 file photo, Olympic pole vault champion Jenn Suhr celebrates with fans after clearing 15 feet, 6 inches to win the Adidas Grand Prix pole vault event in Herald Square in New York. Suhr has injured her hand, torso and neck after her pole snapped during a practice session at her western New York training facility. The 32-year-old Suhr was working out Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014, at her home in Riga, outside Rochester, when her pole shattered halfway into her ascent while attempting to clear 15 feet. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)
Credit: AP
Jenn Suhr competes during the women's pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Sunday, July 10, 2016, in Eugene Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

