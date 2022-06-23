WNY Olympian Jenn Suhr announces retirement

The 2012 gold medalist in pole vault originally from Fredonia has announced her retirement after a 17-year career.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jenn Suhr's retirement was expected, but that somehow didn't lessen the significance when she announced it on social media.

Suhr, who is originally from Fredonia, won silver in women's pole vault at the 2008 games in Beijing, then followed that with gold in London four years later.

Beyond her Olympic success, Suhr set numerous American (12) and international records. She's a 17-time national champion and holds the world indoor record at 16 feet, 5.5 inches.

Due to an illness, Suhr was not at her best in attempting to defend her gold medal during the 2016 games in Rio.

Still she says he walks away with a great sense of satisfaction.

"I say goodbye, not with a heavy heart, but with an enthusiasm that fills my heart and soul. This small town girl is ready for some small town living," Suhr said.

Suhr, now 40 years old, ends a career that spanned close to 17 years.

