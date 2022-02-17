Western New York champion snocross racer rides with purpose

Jesse Kirchmeyer has made a name for himself in snocross all over the country, and now he's riding to put the spotlight on a great cause this weekend.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Arcade native Jesse Kirchmeyer, known by snocross fans as the Snobike Cowboy, has made a nationwide name for himself in action sports.

At first glance, you may think Jesse grew up riding horses in the South, or raising cattle in Montana, but don't let looks deceive you. This is not Instagram. Jesse is a world-class champion snocross racer.

"First thing people think when they see me, 'I bet you're from Texas.' And I say, 'No, I am from New York.' They get a confused look on their face," Jesse said.

Jesse is the No. 1-ranked snocross racer in the ISOC championship, a national competition of races that feature the best competitors in the world.

Think the PGA Tour. The best golfers travel North America playing in events, looking for the highest finish possible. Now imagine that format, but racing on a unique bike that looks like a motorcycle, made for racing in the snow.

Jesse has had a successful career racing. When asked what he has been most proud of, Kirchmeyer said, "Silver and bronze at the X Games. FXR clothing sponsor of mine, they put on a world dominator. In 2019 we were able to walk away with the championship on that.

"Ever since then, we have been doing the ISOC championship, three-time reigning champs, right now going on our fourth year."

This weekend's two-day race tournament in Salamanca is much more than a podium finish, or even a homecoming for Jesse. He decided to take the spotlight off of him and put it on a great cause.

Jesse is racing for a fallen military hero.

"We are representing Sean Clemmons of the U.S. Army. He will be riding with me, hopefully to raise awareness on PTSD and show awareness to these veterans who have done so much for us," Kirchmeyer said.

Jesse says he plans on putting a small banner of Clemmons' name on his bike at the U.S. Airforce Snocross National at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino this weekend.

Jesse holds the top spot in the ISOC standings, the tour runs until late March when it concludes in Cannonsburg, Michigan.