BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres head coach Phil Housley put his team through a brisk practice Monday morning at Harborcenter.

With the second half starting Tuesday night in Columbus, the Sabres are four points out of a playoff spot. After practice Housley said, "Scoring chances no longer count. We need production."

The Sabres are desperately in need of secondary scoring. It's been an issue all season long as the top line of Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart have carried the load for the Sabres.

Skinner has 30 goals, seven shy of his career high, while Eichel leads the team in points. Both returned to practice after participating in the NHL All Star festivities in San Jose over the weekend.

Skinner said, "It's cool to be there with a bunch of guys you're not normally playing with, you get to enjoy some of the top players in the league, watch them sort of show off their skills." It was Skinner's second All Star appearance, but first since his rookie year with Carolina.

It was also Eichel's second All Star appearance. He went last year too. Eichel took the opportunity to add to his memorabilia collection. "My game jersey, I got that signed by all the guys on the East. I got a stick signed by everyone in the All Star game again and then I grabbed one of Crosby's sticks so that was cool. I had been waiting on one of those for awhile so it was really cool to get one of his. I have an Alex Ovechkin stick too, so its cool I got both those guys."

The Sabres play three games in four nights this week starting with games on the road at Columbus Tuesday and Dallas Wednesday. The Sabres return home Friday night to face Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago game is the first of a seven game home stand that may go a long way toward determining whether or not the Sabres are a playoff team.