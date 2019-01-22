AMHERST, N.Y. — The long wait for the Daemen men's volleyball team is over.

The school announced it was adding a men's volleyball team in May of 2017.

The Wildcats began play earlier this month and will make their home debut in an exhibition match Wednesday night against Brock. Head coach Don Gleason told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar, "To have the guys here, playing in front of the crowd, perfect timing too the students are coming back to school tomorrow as well so we're hoping its pretty packed in here and not just that. I've got a charismatic group of guys so there kind of a campus favorite so I'm expecting a good turnout for that so it should be fun."

Daemen won their opener before dropping the next two matches on the schedule. With the exception of one red shirt freshman, the roster is made up of entirely freshman.

Two players are from the Western New York area. Middle hitter Brandon Casterline is from North Tonawanda and outside hitter Jesse Donorovich is from Lockport.

Jahari Winkfield from outside of Chicago, Illinois said the team has already formed a tight bond. "The best part I'd say is our perserverance and our unity. We're a unit, we're with each other. We have our backs at any point. If you make a mistake you always have a guy next to you. And probably our weakness is just our inexperience at this level. We're a bunch of freshman coming in playing against grown men, 21 and 22 year olds so that's probably our weakness."

The exhibition match is scheduled to be begin Wednesday night at 6pm at Lumsden Gymnasium on the Daemen College campus. The Wildcats first home game that counts is scheduled for Tuesday, January 29 against Elmira. That is also scheduled for a 6-pm start.