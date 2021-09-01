Wild Card: Buffalo Bills host Indianapolis Colts

Can the Buffalo Bills defeat the Indianapolis Colts for their first home playoff game in 25 years?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in the AFC Wild Card round Saturday at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

Colts head coach Frank Reich is very familiar with the Bills. He served as an backup quarterback behind Jim Kelly. Reich is known for one of the best comeback performances in NFL history with a 32-point comeback to defeat the Houston Oilers in 1993.

But now we're to the new age Bills lead by head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen’s top target, Stefon Diggs, is limited to an oblique injury for Saturday. His game status is listed as questionable.

Can the Colts limit the Bills offense enough to keep pace and win this game?

Allen and the Bills have the second ranked scoring offense in the league, the third ranked passing attack, just under 289-yards per game through the air.

The Colts come in with a tough defense, but they rank 20th against the pass.

Something that should play to the Bills' strength.

The Bills defense will have their work cut out for them as with the Colts offense as well.

As great as the Bills have been, an area concern is the run defense. They rank 17th in the NFL allowing 119 yards per game and that won’t hold up against rookie Jonathan Taylor who averages 123 per game and has 10 touchdowns on the season.