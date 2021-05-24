Wieters, Frazier, Kemp on US roster for Olympic qualifying

CARY, N.C. (AP) - Pitchers Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, catcher Matt Wieters, infielder Todd Frazier and outfielders Matt Kemp and John Jay were among 28 players announced for a U.S. training camp ahead of the Americans’ second chance to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament.

Left-hander Clayton Andrews and right-hander Brandon Dickson are the only holdovers from the 28-man roster in November 2019, when the U.S. was three outs from qualifying for the Olympics at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo before wasting a ninth-inning lead in a loss to Mexico.