Wieters, Frazier, Kemp on US roster for Olympic qualifying

Only players not on 26-man major league rosters are eligible.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Homer Bailey throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 200 July 22, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CARY, N.C. (AP) - Pitchers Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, catcher Matt Wieters, infielder Todd Frazier and outfielders Matt Kemp and John Jay were among 28 players announced for a U.S. training camp ahead of the Americans’ second chance to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament.

Left-hander Clayton Andrews and right-hander Brandon Dickson are the only holdovers from the 28-man roster in November 2019, when the U.S. was three outs from qualifying for the Olympics at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo before wasting a ninth-inning lead in a loss to Mexico.

