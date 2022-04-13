What the Bills should do to live up to super bowl expectations in this year's NFL draft

Brian Chojnacki goes 1 on 1 with NFL draft expert Joe Marino to get his take on what the Bills should do in the NFL draft to live up to their high expectations.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the NFL Draft just two weeks away, 2 on your side's Brian Chojnacki went 1 on 1 with Senior NFL Draft Analyst Joe Marino at The Draft Network to get his take on what the Bills may due to get over the hump in their upcoming super bowl expectation season.

Brian asked, will the Buffalo Bills have an extremely successful NFL Draft this year.

Joe responded, "That is a great question. The Buffalo Bills have a successful draft this year if they find ways to take something off of Josh Allen, whether that is running the football and they find a more dynamic player that they are willing to hand the football off to, or by giving him options in the passing game that can win down the field vertically or provide yards after the catch," said Joe.

Are there any bold predictions that you may have that you can see Brandon Beane doing?

Joe replied, I think you can look at Brandon Beane's history in the draft but how he has operated these past few seasons, you understand he is trying to maximize this opportunity to win a championship. You can feel and see some urgency I would anticipate that the 25th pick in the draft is used on a player who is in a position of need that has a realistic chance of getting on the field and helping this team get over the hump."

Marino said his best bet is that the Bills go Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. at 25 if he is available. In the 2nd round, he expects Buffalo to take a running back if there is a solid selection on the board. He mentioned RB Breece Hall from Iowa State in the 2nd round would be a solid pick, if available.

If you're interested, Marino is working on an in-depth Buffalo Bills book that reviews every season of the franchise so far. For more information check out the link below.

I'm excited to share that my first book is available for pre-order!



In 𝘎𝘰 𝘉𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴! you can read a fascinating summary of EVERY season in team history with schedules, lineups, stat leaders, photos & more! #BillsMafia



Learn more & reserve your copy:https://t.co/PkkUn7ktl4 pic.twitter.com/h40023RVYY — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 12, 2022