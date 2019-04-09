BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Bills season upon us, WGRZ is set to bring "Sports Talk" back, but this year it will be at a new time!

"Sports Talk Live" will now air Monday nights at 7:30pm on WGRZ.

The show, formerly known as "Sports Talk Sunday" is once again a joint effort between the WGRZ Sports Team and the Buffalo News. Adam Benigni will once again host, and be joined weekly by members of both sports teams including Heather Prusak, Stu Boyar, Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mike Harrington, Jason Wolf, and Lance Lysowski.

The show provides the in-depth opinion and analysis from the most experienced sports journalists in the Buffalo market.

"Sports Talk Live" will make its debut September 9th on WGRZ, the night after the Bills season opener against the New York Jets and is scheduled to run until the end of June.