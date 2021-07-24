West Seneca's Matt Anderson, US men get off to fast start in volleyball

TOKYO, Japan — After a long wait to get on the court, the U.S. men’s volleyball team, including Western New York native Matt Anderson, made quick work of France in its Olympic opener.
The U.S. didn’t take the court until 11 p.m. local time in the final match of the opening day of pool play, but set the tone early by scoring the first five points of the match. The Americans won the match 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, as they try to build on their bronze medal performance in 2016.
The 34-year-old Anderson, from West Seneca, tallied 13 points, trailing just Taylor Sander of Team USA.
The other winners in the opening day of men’s competition were defending champion Brazil, Italy, the Russians, Japan and Iran.
Team USA will meet the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Sunday night in Tokyo.