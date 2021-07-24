West Seneca's Matt Anderson, US men get off to fast start in volleyball

TOKYO, Japan — After a long wait to get on the court, the U.S. men’s volleyball team, including Western New York native Matt Anderson, made quick work of France in its Olympic opener.

The U.S. didn’t take the court until 11 p.m. local time in the final match of the opening day of pool play, but set the tone early by scoring the first five points of the match. The Americans won the match 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, as they try to build on their bronze medal performance in 2016.