BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Monday night on WGRZ, join Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni and Buffalo News Bills beat writers Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf for Sports Talk Live Buffalo.

This week, the guys break down the good and bad of the Bills' performance against the New England Patriots. Topics this week include the struggles of second-year quarterback Josh Allen and how well the Bills defense played against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

RELATED: If Allen is out, Bills have plenty of faith in Barkley

The Sports Talk Live Buffalo crew also looks ahead to Sunday's game against the Titans in Tennessee.

The show airs every Monday night at 7:30 pm on Channel 2.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol as team prepares for Tennessee Titans

RELATED: Sports Talk Live Buffalo: Digital Breakdown- Week 3

RELATED: Sports Talk Live Buffalo: Digital Breakdown - Week 2

RELATED: Sports Talk Live Buffalo: Digital Breakdown - Week 1