Capitals fined for COVID-19 protocol violations

WASHINGTON (AP) - Three-time MVP Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list and the team has been fined $100,000 by the league for violating coronavirus protocols. Ovechkin acknowledged gathering with teammates in a hotel room. Center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and top goalie Ilya Samsonov are the other Capitals who can't practice for the time being. Five players from the Carolina Hurricanes also have been on that list and that team’s games were called off by the league through “at least” Saturday. There were no immediate changes to Washington's schedule announced.