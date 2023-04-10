Von Miller returns to practice with Bills

The Bills top pass rusher has taken the next step toward a return on the road back from ACL surgery.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Von Miller is back on the practice field with the Bills. It's a significant step forward in his recovery from ACL surgery.

The Bills now have 21 days to activate him.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says they're taking a day at a time approach with Miller, who has said he's anxious to get back in the line-up as soon as possible.

Miller had targeted week one, but the Bills chose to place him on the PUP list for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. He had said, during the offseason that he expected to return no later than week six.

Sean McDermott says while Miller has been determined, he's been mature, smart, and followed their lead in dealing with the situation.

"As much as he wanted to play, we just felt like for the greater good of him and the team, the checks in the pro column versus the con column at the time were such that we felt like it was in the best interest of everyone... The way he handled that. They way he handles everything quite honestly. He's very poised, very composed. He's just got a champion's mindset."

The Bills have the luxury of not rushing Miller back. They're 3-1 after an impressive win over Miami, and have sacked quarterbacks 16 times to this point in the season.