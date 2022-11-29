Von Miller has a lateral meniscus injury, hopes to be back for Bills vs. Jets game

The linebacker hopes to be ready for the Bills vs. Jets game on Dec. 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills Von Miller said on his Von Cast that he has some lateral meniscus damage.

But the linebacker hopes to be ready for the Bills vs. Jets game on Dec. 11.

On his show, Miller said it's "not the best of news but not the worst of news." He also said he has to give it 7-10 days to let the swelling go down.

Miller injured his knee in the second quarter of the Bills Thanksgiving Day win at Detroit. NFL Network was first to report he did not tear his ACL, but said the knee would need further evaluation, and that he would be out for an undetermined period of time.