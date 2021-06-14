Vlad Guerrero Jr. homers in 9th; Jays fall to Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) - Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to tie it in the top half, and the Boston Red Sox bounced back from their worst loss of the season to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1. Matt Barnes was two strikes away from finishing off a combined three-hit shutout when Guerrero homered to tie the game at 1-all. It was his major league-leading 22nd home run of the season, and his fourth in as many games. But Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez singled off Rafael Dolis to lead off the bottom of the ninth and one out later, Devers single off the wall in left-center.