BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills play their third preseason game Friday night.

Usually the third preseason game is looked at like a dress rehearsal for the regular season, meaning the starters get more playing time than usual in the preseason.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the starters will play more than they did against Carolina last Friday. McDermott said that center Mitch Morse, tight end Tyler Kroft, defensive back Cam Lewis, punter Cory Carter and offensive tackle De’Ondre Wesley are out for the game.

Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci at the Buffalo News discussed what's going on with the Bills with Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Morse returns to practice

RELATED: Bills' Morse OK'd to practice while in concussion protocol

RELATED: Bills tight ends starting to get healthy