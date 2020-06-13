Varner takes the lead at Colonial; Speith 1 stroke off the lead

Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last hole and still shot 63. He was two shots behind.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One spectator tried to sneak into Colonial on Friday, and it was hard to blame him with all the birdies and big names in contention.

Harold Varner III opened with a triple bogey and still managed a 66 for a one-shot lead. Right behind was Jordan Spieth. Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last hole and still shot 63. He was two shots behind, with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas in the mix.