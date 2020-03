ORLANDO, Fla. — Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored in the second half to give the United States a 2-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night.

Alyssa Naeher made three saves to keep England scoreless and extend the top-ranked Americans' unbeated streak to 29 games.

Spain beat Japan 3-1 in the earlier match at Orlando's Exploria Stadium.