NEW YORK — The U.S. track federation added its name to a growing chorus of calls to postpone the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel urged the federation to advocate for the postponement of the Games, which are to start July 24.

USATF joins USA Swimming, which sent a similar letter to the USOPC on Thursday.

The USOPC leadership has been in agreement with the IOC, that it’s too soon to make any decisions regarding postponing the games.