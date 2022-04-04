US Speedskating athletes coming to Buffalo as part second Tour of Olympians

The tour aims to promote speed skating by bringing 2022 Olympians to clubs around the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have seen speed skating during the recent Beijing Winter Olympics. If you didn't get enough, two Olympians from those games are coming to Buffalo to inspire people to get involved in their sport.

US Speedskating is going on its second Tour of Olympians to speed skating clubs around the country and will be in Buffalo on Tuesday.

Athletes Kimi Goetz, Long Track, and Ryan Pivirotto, Short Track, will be hosted by the Buffalo Speedskating Club at various events in the community.

Two events will take place at Tapestry School and Amherst Central High School, but will not open to the public. Students will get the chance to listen to a presentation, ask questions, take pictures and get autographs.

From 2:30 to 5 p.m. families and community members can meet the athletes at a free event at Northtown Center At Amherst. People will also be able to participate in an off-ice workout and observe a session with the Buffalo Speedskating Club.