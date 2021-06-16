x
U.S. Open set to tee off at Torrey Pines

You can watch coverage on WGRZ/NBC and Golf Channel Thursday-Sunday.
The 17th green hole flag is seen during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The US Open is back at Torrey Pines and back to prime-time for East Coast viewers. The USGA is starting to escape its reputation of favorite northeastern courses. Torrey Pines marks the sixth time in 14 years that a U.S. Open has been held out West. This year's version has a hard act to follow. The last time the U.S. Open was at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods tied Rocco Mediate at 1-under par and won in a playoff. Now the cast of characters features Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, along with the sideshow of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Thursday, June 17: 12:30-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 7-10 p.m. ET (NBC)
Friday, June 18: 12:30-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 6-9 p.m. ET (NBC)
Saturday, June 19: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday, June 20: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 12-8 p.m. ET (NBC) 

