U.S. Open set to tee off at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The US Open is back at Torrey Pines and back to prime-time for East Coast viewers. The USGA is starting to escape its reputation of favorite northeastern courses. Torrey Pines marks the sixth time in 14 years that a U.S. Open has been held out West. This year's version has a hard act to follow. The last time the U.S. Open was at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods tied Rocco Mediate at 1-under par and won in a playoff. Now the cast of characters features Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, along with the sideshow of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.