UB's Kevin Marks Jr. honors high school teammate, Florida-star Keyontae Johnson, in monster game

Marks led the Bulls with 182 yards and two touchdowns in 56-7 win over Akron.

BUFFALO, Texas — University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks Jr. said he had to give Saturday's game against Akron his all, after learning his high school teammate, University of Florida basketball-star Keyontae Johnson, collapsed during a game against Florida State earlier Saturday.

Marks gave it his all — leading the Bulls rushing attack with 182 yards and two touchdowns in the 56-7 win, as Buffalo capped off the regular season a perfect 5-0.

The running back donned the number 41 jersey in the game, the number of former Bulls linebacker Solomon Jackson, who collapsed at practice and died a week later, back in 2016.

"Yeah, I felt different in the jersey," Marks said. "I kinda was nervous putting it on — I got some bad news. My high school teammate collapsed in his basketball game — Keyontae Johnson, Florida today — and wearing the jersey I was like... I was just nervous."

Marks added, "I almost broke down crying right before the game in the team meeting, knowing I had to put on this jersey today. But like I said, I knew I had to go out there and give it my all because you never know."

The Associated Press reports that after collapsing, Johnson was transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation, where officials say Johnson was in critical but stable condition.

