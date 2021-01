KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69. Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo.

Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds. Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos, who have now lost four straight games.