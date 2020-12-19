Live GAME BLOG: Buffalo Bulls vs. Ball State Cardinals - MAC Championship Game

Buffalo goes for first Mid-American Conference Championship since 2008.

DETROIT — FIRST QUARTER:

- After receiving the opening kickoff, Buffalo gets going quickly. Kyle Vantrease hits Antonio Nunn on 2nd and 7 for a 54-yard pickup to the Cardinals 14. Then Jaret Patterson scores from three yards out. The Bulls take a 7-0 lead on the six-play, 71-yard drive.

The Bulls are looking to add to a perfect, short season and historic Associated Press Top 25 nod with a Mid-American Conference championship Friday night. https://t.co/mEcaCKqMvc — WGRZ (@WGRZ) December 18, 2020

- Ball State responds immediately, with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, ending with a Drew Plitt pass to Yo'Heinz Tyler on 1st and goal from the 10. The Cardinals tie it up, 7-7.

- The Bulls continue their offensive attack on the next drive. Covering 69 yards on eight plays, Kyle Vantrease goes to Trevor Wilson for 24-yard touchdown. Buffalo is back up 14-7.