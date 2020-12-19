Live GAME BLOG: Buffalo Bulls vs. Ball State Cardinals - MAC Championship Game

DETROIT — FIRST QUARTER:
- After receiving the opening kickoff, Buffalo gets going quickly. Kyle Vantrease hits Antonio Nunn on 2nd and 7 for a 54-yard pickup to the Cardinals 14. Then Jaret Patterson scores from three yards out. The Bulls take a 7-0 lead on the six-play, 71-yard drive.
- Ball State responds immediately, with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, ending with a Drew Plitt pass to Yo'Heinz Tyler on 1st and goal from the 10. The Cardinals tie it up, 7-7.
- The Bulls continue their offensive attack on the next drive. Covering 69 yards on eight plays, Kyle Vantrease goes to Trevor Wilson for 24-yard touchdown. Buffalo is back up 14-7.
- The Bulls force a three and out on the Cardinals next drive, ending with a pass broken up by Buffalo's Kadofi Wright on third and long. Buffalo gets the ball back at their own 40 after the Ball State punt.