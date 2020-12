The University at Buffalo men's basketball team is the latest to be impacted by a positive COVID-19 test.

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has paused all team activities in accordance with protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test. The school released the following statement Monday morning.

An athletic department official confirms the schedule is impacted as follows:

-Tuesday 12/22 game at St. Bonaventure is canceled.

-12/29 game at West Virginia is canceled.