NCAA women's basketball: Bulls win fifth straight, beat Akron

The UB women's basketball team got a balanced effort in a 76-59 win over Akron. The Bulls have now won 5 in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team has a long track record of success under head coach Felicia Legette-Jack, but the team achieved another first Wednesday night in a 76-59 win over Akron.

Since joining the Mid-American Conference, they had never started 5-0 in MAC play.

Until now.

Balance again proved to be the factor that makes Buffalo so though to defend. Dyaisha Fair again led the way with 20 points, but it was Adebola Adeyeye who was the star of the show with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Adeyeye wasn't alone in that department, as Loren Christie added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Georgia Woolley scored 17 points.

The Bulls improved to 11-4 overall, and they hit the road to take on undefeated Toledo on Saturday.