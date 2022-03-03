UB, Bonnies head into conference tournament week with March Madness on their minds

Both the UB and St. Bonaventure men's basketball teams are ready to start conference tournaments, looking to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's officially conference tournament time, so let's check in with two of our local men's basketball teams and see what is in store for them as they look to punch their ticket to the March Madness tournament.

St. Bonaventure's win on Friday night over Richmond was as important as they come in the regular season.

With their victory, the Bonnies officially clinch the fourth spot in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament, which gives them a double-bye and plenty of time to rest and prepare.

Their next game will be played Friday in Washington D.C. That opponent will be determined shortly after the A-10 tournament tips off Wednesday.

As far as the University at Buffalo men, its bracket is already set. Buffalo is the 5 seed, and it will take on the fourth-seeded Akron Zips at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Cleveland.

Buffalo heads into the tournament on a two-game losing streak after going undefeated in the month of February.

As far as their odds to make it to the NCAA's March Madness tournament, according to teamrankings.com, UB is sitting at a 13 percent chance to make it, and the Bonnies just slightly higher at 14 percent.

But don't let numbers fool you, both of these teams can make a deep postseason run in their conference tournaments.