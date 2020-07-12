UB Bull's Jaret Patterson named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

Jaret Patterson is the first UB player to be named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. It's the annual award given to the nation's best running back.

Patterson has rushed for 920 yards and 16 touchdowns through four games this season. His 230 yards per game average leads the nation and is third in the country with 16 rushing touchdowns.

In UB's last football game against Kent State, Patterson rushed for a school and Mid-American record of 409 yards and tied a FBS record with eight rushing touchdowns.