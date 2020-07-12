UB Bull's Jaret Patterson named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. It's the annual award given to the nation's best running back.
Patterson has rushed for 920 yards and 16 touchdowns through four games this season. His 230 yards per game average leads the nation and is third in the country with 16 rushing touchdowns.
In UB's last football game against Kent State, Patterson rushed for a school and Mid-American record of 409 yards and tied a FBS record with eight rushing touchdowns.
Members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will vote to determine to 2020 finalist. Three finalists will be named on Monday, December 21. The winner will be announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, January 7, 2021.