BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jeenathan Williams had 24 points as Buffalo got past Eastern Michigan 92-77. Bryce McBride led the Eagles with 20 points.

The Bulls led box to wire in the game, shooting better than 71% from the field in the second half.

UB improves to 6-5 on the year, 4-3 in MAC play.